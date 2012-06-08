FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sator, Palladio revise offer for Fondiaria-SAI
June 8, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Sator, Palladio revise offer for Fondiaria-SAI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Private equity funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria have revised their offer to rescue troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI proposing a capital increase of no less than 800 million euros.

The funds said in a joint statement they would subscribe to 400 million euros of the planned cash call at a price of 2.0-2.5 euros per share.

An amount of at least 400 million euros will be offered to Fondiaria’s shareholders at a price no higher than half the price set in the cash call reserved for the funds.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

