UPDATE 1-Fondiaria not well placed to raise capital alone

* Market conditions against stand-alone cash call

* Unipol bid for Fondiaria can count on consortium

* Fondiaria sees positive Q1

TURIN, Italy, April 24 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI would find it difficult to raise cash on a stand-alone basis, its chairman said on Tuesday, increasing the likelihood that a planned merger with peer Unipol will go ahead.

Loss-making Fondiaria is involved in a complex deal to have Unipol save it through a four-way merger entailing three capital hikes, including a cash call of 1.1 billion euros at Fondiaria itself.

“The market has changed. At this moment the conditions are not there for a consortium to guarantee such an operation on a standalone basis,” Chairman Jonella Ligresti told shareholders at a meeting.

At a previous shareholder meeting in March to approve the 1.1 billion euro capital increase, Ligresti had said she felt confident the cash call could be carried out even without Unipol.

Fondiaria, controlled by Premafin, the holding company of the Ligresti family, has said it wants to proceed with the Unipol merger but has asked for some conditions, such as the share swap ratios, to be reviewed.

Unipol wants 66.7 percent of the new merged insurer, above the maximum of 60 percent Premafin would be ready to concede.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fondiaria-SAI said comments by its chairman mirrored an opinion by adviser Goldman Sachs , which defined “very risky and uncertain” the choice of seeking a consortium to raise cash in a stand-alone operation.

Italian private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator have launched a rival bid for the insurer, stepping on the toes of Fondiaria creditor banks Mediobanca and UniCredit which helped broker the Unipol deal.

The funds have argued that Fondiaria does not need to be merged with Premafin and that all that is needed is a capital increase to restore a battered solvency ratio - a key measure of financial stability - and a new management team.

Under Ligresti ownership, Fondiaria, Italy’s biggest car insurer, has seen its market value shrink over the last five years to 498 million euros from over 5 billion euros.

On Tuesday Fondiaria said it was reasonable to expect a positive first quarter as savings in claim settlement payments offset lower premiums.

At 1515 GMT Fondiaria shares were up 1 percent at 0.959 euros, underperforming a 2 percent rise in Milan’s all-share index.