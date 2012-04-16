FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol sets conditions for Fondiaria-SAI merger
April 16, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Unipol sets conditions for Fondiaria-SAI merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol , which has agreed to a four-way merger to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, laid out its conditions on Monday for the operation to go ahead.

Unipol said in a statement new shares issued under a 400 million euro capital increase at Premafin, the holding company controlling Fondiaria, should not be priced above 0.195 euros per share.

It also said share swap ratio in the merger should give Unipol a 66.7 percent stake in Fondiarai-SAI.

Unipol said it would carry on with the merger plan only if the boards of Premafin, Fondiaria and Milano Assicurazioni - all part of the merger - agreed on the above terms. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

