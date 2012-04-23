Fondiaria-Unipol seen close to agreeing share swap ratios

MILAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Talks to set the share swap ratios in a four-way merger designed to allow Italian insurer Unipol to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI are nearing a conclusion, the chairman of a Fondiaria unit said on Monday.

“We are almost there. Positions are getting closer. Everyone is eager to reach a deal which is fair,” Milano Assicurazioni Chairman Angelo Caso said on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting.

Caso said he would take part in the share swap talks on Milano Assicurazioni’s behalf, adding the ratios had to be “adequate.”

Milano’s Chief Executive Emanuele Erbetta said talks continued and no board meeting for Fondiaria or Milano had yet been called. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)