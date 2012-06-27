Italy funds to table new offer for Fondiaria

TURIN, Italy, June 27 (Reuters) - Two Italian private equity funds said on Wednesday they would be tabling a new offer for troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI in coming days.

In May funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria proposed an overall capital increase at the loss-making Fondiaria worth no less than 800 million euros but the bid has since expired.

A representative for the funds announced at a shareholder meeting of Fondiaria-SAI in Turin the decision to make a new offer.

Italy’s No.3 insurer, Unipol, agreed in January to a deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to take over Fondiaria and create Italy’s No.2 insurer.

The two funds also said they would appeal against the authorisation given by insurance watchdog ISVAP to the bid by Unipol. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)