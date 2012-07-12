Fondiaria, Unipol get OK to launch cap hikes on Monday

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italian insurers Fondiaria and Unipol said on Thursday they had received approval from stock market regulator Consob to hold capital increases worth a total 2.2 billion euros starting July 16 to fund their planned merger.

Fondiaria said in a statement that the terms of the capital increase were unchanged from those already approved, while Unipol said it called a board meeting on Thursday to approve “definitive conditions.”

Unipol agreed back in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria in a complex deal brokered by Italy’s top investment house Mediobanca that envisages a four-way merger and three capital increases.

The plan has suffered numerous regulatory delays.

Fondiaria said the capital hike was conditional on finalising the underwriting consortium of banks by Friday morning. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)