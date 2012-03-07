Fondiaria owner seeks less onerous cap hike

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Premafin, the company that controls troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI, said a planned 1.1 billion euro capital hike at Italy’s No.2 insurer should be reconsidered in light of Fondiaria’s improving health and better market conditions.

In January, Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to save loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger.

The transaction, which will create Italy’s second-biggest insurer after Assicurazioni Generali, will include two capital increases of 1.1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) each at Fondiaria and Unipol.

Premafin owns 35 percent of Fondiaria, but is saddled with around 370 million euros of debt.

Fondiaria is expected to post a loss of more than 1 billion euros in 2011. Italy’s sovereign debt woes have precipitated an ongoing crisis at the insurer because of its large domestic state bond portfolio.

In a statement on Wednesday Premafin said improved overall market conditions as well as a good operational performance by Fondiaria in the first few months of 2012 were reasons for a rethink on the size of the cash call.

Italian banks Mediobanca and UniCredit are owed more than 180 million euros by Premafin and have a key say on Fondiaria’s future.

Premafin said on Wednesday its creditor banks had made progress in agreeing a debt restructuring deal, in a move that could help speed the merger with Unipol.

The Unipol rescue plan has been challenged by a competing bid from domestic private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria - a regional player with clout in Italy’s North-East - and Sator, founded by Italian turnaround banker Matteo Arpe.

Mediobanca and UniCredit have already signalled they back the Unipol deal. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)