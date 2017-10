MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Italian insurer regulator ISVAP has given troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI 15 days to address grave irregularities stemming from its ties with certain related companies or face possible special administration, the company said on Monday.

The regulators asked Italy’s No.2 insurer to take swift action on Friday, Fondiaria said.

Fondiaria, the target of two rival takeover bids, has called a board meeting on June 19 to discuss ISVAP’s requests. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)