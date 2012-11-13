FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fondiaria-SAI solvency margin 142.5 pct end-Sept
November 13, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

Fondiaria-SAI solvency margin 142.5 pct end-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI , slated to merge with peer Unipol, said on Tuesday its solvency margin - a measure of financial strength - stood at 142.5 percent at the end of September from 78.2 percent at the end of 2011.

Italy’s biggest motor insurer said it posted a net loss in the first nine months of 1.1 million euros.

In January investment bank Mediobanca crafted a deal for Unipol to save the faltering Fondiaria. The company did a capital increase earlier this year, therefore boosting its solvency margin.

The merger is expected to be completed in the first half of next year. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Jennifer Clark)

