FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fondiaria shareholders approve 1.1 bln euro capital hike
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 6 years ago

Fondiaria shareholders approve 1.1 bln euro capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Italian insurer Fondiaria SAI approved a capital increase of 1.1 billion euros on Monday as plans to merge the loss-making group with peer Unipol move ahead.

The vote in favour of the cash call was a majority vote as two private equity funds, Palladio Finanziaria and Sator, opposed to the plan to merge with Unipol, decided to abstain.

In January, Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to save troubled Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital increases.

In a rival bid Palladio Finanziaria and Sator, who together own 8 percent of Fondiaria, said they are ready to pump up to 450 million euros into Fondiaria parent Premafin to shore up its capital. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.