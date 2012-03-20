Italy funds see dividend at Fondiaria in 2014

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - The plan of Italian funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator to rescue Fondiaria SAI expects the troubled insurer to pay a dividend in 2014, Sator head Matteo Arpe said on Tuesday.

“In the first period of restructuring we don’t expect a dividend,” Arpe said.

Sator, founded by Italian turnaround banker Arpe, and Palladio are ready to inject up to 450 million euros in Fondiaria parent Premafin to save Fondiaria.

The offer is a rival bid to that of insurer Unipol which in January agreed to a deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to save Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving a series of capital increases.

Arpe said the two funds had no ‘plan B’ for Fondiaria and had no exit strategy.

The two funds have an overall 8 percent of Fondiaria. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)