UPDATE 2-Unipol sets conditions for Fondiaria-SAI merger

* Unipol wants over 66 pct of merged insurer

* Fondiaria owner agrees Unipol’s Premafin cash call price

* Rival bidders trash Unipol plan (Adds Premafin, fund statements, background)

By Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol laid down its conditions on Monday for pressing ahead with the rescue of peer Fondiaria-SAI, saying it wanted to own 66.7 percent of the new merged group that would become Italy’s No. 2 insurer.

In January, Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a complex 1.7 billion euro (US$2.22 billion) deal to save Fondiaria-SAI through a four-way merger that involves three capital hikes.

But Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI’s owners have been jousting for weeks over the valuation of the debt-laden group. Marathon talks at the weekend failed to break the deadlock, threatening to scupper the deal.

As part of the rescue agreement, engineered by Fondiaria’s creditors Mediobanca and UniCredit, Unipol will underwrite a 400 million euro capital increase at Fondiaria-SAI’s parent company Premafin.

Unipol said in a statement on Monday that the new shares issued under the Premafin cash call should not be priced above 0.195 euros per share, implicitly valuing Fondiaria-SAI shares at 3.38 euros each.

That is below the level of 3.95 euros at which Premafin, controlled by the Ligresti family, recently wrote down the value of its Fondiaria-SAI shares, from a previous 7 euros. But it is way above Fondiaria’s Monday closing level of 0.8280 euros.

In a separate statement on Monday, Premafin said that if all the conditions for the Unipol offer were met, including approval of the plan by all four companies involved, it will propose the capital increase at a price of 0.195 euros per share.

Should any of the conditions not be met, Premafin said it would propose a price range for the cash call, in favour of other investors, of 0.195-0.305 euros per share.

Italian private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator have launched a rival bid for the Fondiaria-SAI group that does not envisage a merger of Premafin and its only asset. Their offer is opposed by Mediobanca and UniCredit.

On Monday the funds, which own 8 percent of Fondiaria-SAI, said Unipol’s plans for the insurer were designed to help allow creditor banks secure their loans and would give Premafin “unacceptable privileges”.

ULTIMATUM

Unipol, Italy’s No. 3 insurer in terms of premiums, said it would only carry on with its merger plans if the boards of Fondiaria SAI, Premafin, and unit Milano Assicurazioni agreed to its terms.

Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni said on Monday their boards had decided to re-adjourn on the issue on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

A source close to the matter said the maximum price of the Premafin capital increase indicated by Unipol valued the holding company at 80 million euros, compared with its current market value of 120 million euros.

At such a price Unipol would take a stake of more than 80 percent of the holding, the source said.

A second source close to the matter said Unipol had made some concessions over the capital hike price and that if the Ligrestis did not agree to the Unipol terms the only alternative would be to put Fondiaria under special administration.

Loss-making Fondiaria SAI has around 1.2 billion euros of debt and its solvency ratio - a key measure of financial strength - fell to an alarming 78 percent at the end of 2011.

Fondiaria’s woes have attracted the attention of Milan prosecutors, who have opened a probe into suspected market irregularities by family head Salvatore Ligresti.

A takeover of Fondiaria by Unipol would create a company with 32 percent of Italy’s non-life insurance sector and around 37 percent of its motor insurance business, able to compete with larger rival Generali.