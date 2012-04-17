FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy prosecutors seek bankruptcy of Ligresti holdings-sources
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Italy prosecutors seek bankruptcy of Ligresti holdings-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have asked for bankruptcy proceedings to be opened against two holding companies of the Ligresti family, which controls Italy’s No. 2 insurer Fondiaria SAI, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

The prosecutors are investigating a hole of around 100 million euros in the accounts of the holdings Sinergia and Imco, which together own around 20 percent of Fondiaria parent Premafin.

The debt-laden Premafin is 35 percent controlled by the Ligresti family.

Fondiaria SAI was not immediately available for a comment.

The bankruptcy proceedings could complicate Premafin’s and Fondiaria’s planned merger with Bologna-based peer Unipol as part of a complex deal to save the loss-making Fondiaria-SAI group.

Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro

