UPDATE 1-Unipol bid for Fondiaria wins owner backing-source

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The family that controls Italy’s No.2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI is fully behind a plan by peer Unipol to rescue the troubled group, a source close to the family said, dealing a likely fatal blow to a rival bid from two private equity funds.

A takeover by Unipol, Italy’s No.3 insurer in terms of premiums, would create a player controlling 32 percent of Italy’s non-life sector and 37 percent of its motor insurance business, able to compete with larger rival Generali.

“All members of the Ligresti family are behind the Unipol deal,” the source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Unipol agreed in January to a 1.8 billion euro ($2.41 billion) deal brokered by top Italian investment house Mediobanca to save loss-making Fondiaria, which is 35-percent-owned by the Ligrestis through debt-stricken holding firm Premafin.

But that plan, which does not envisage an offer for Fondiaria minority shareholders, was challenged by a competing bid from private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria, a regional player that carries clout in Italy’s rich North-East and Sator, founded by Italian turnaround banker Matteo Arpe.

The funds have acquired 8 percent of the insurer and say they are ready to pump 450 million euros into Premafin, which is holding a board meeting on Thursday to decide on the funds’ bid.

Italian banks Mediobanca and UniCredit, which are owed more than 180 million euros by Premafin and have a key say on Fondiaria-SAI’s future, have already signalled they back Unipol’s offer.

Mediobanca has also provided loans of more than 1 billion euros to Fondiaria-SAI and would safeguard its credit if the deal with Unipol goes through.

The bank, which is Generali’s biggest investor, said it unsuccessfully sought foreign buyers for Fondiaria-SAI in December. French giant Axa has expressed an interest in parts of Fondiaria-SAI that may have to be sold for antitrust reasons under the Unipol plan, banking sources have said.

DROWNING BUSINESS

Fondiaria, which just five years ago had a market capitalisation of 5 billion euros, has seen its market value shrink to about 634 million euros under the management of the Ligrestis.

Unlike the Unipol offer, which envisages three capital hikes and a four-way merger, the offer by Palladio and Sator does not envisage any merger.

“The group doesn’t need to merge. It just needs fresh capital and a new management team,” a source close to the funds said.

Sator, whose offer expires on March 8, declined to comment. Palladio was not immediately available for comment.

UniCredit, which owns 6.9 percent of Fondiaria, is holding a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss, among other things, the Fondiaria-SAI situation.

Analysts have expressed concern about Unipol’s ability to turn round Fondiaria, which has a solvency ratio of just 75 percent and expects to post a loss of more than 1 billion euros in 2011.

Shares in Fondiaria, which have risen more than 120 percent since the end of January on speculative hopes triggered by the two funds’ moves, were down about 3 percent at 1505 GMT. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Additional reporting by Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)