Mediobanca CEO under investigation for obstructing regulators-source
#Financials
August 1, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Mediobanca CEO under investigation for obstructing regulators-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s top investment bank Mediobanca is under investigation for obstructing regulators in the planned merger of insurer Unipol and its troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, a legal source said on Wednesday.

Mediobanca was not immediately available for comment.

An Italian prosecutor quizzed Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel on Wednesday over an alleged “golden handshake” agreement with the former main owners of insurer Fondiaria-SAI, a source close to the matter had said earlier.

The agreement, which Mediobanca has denied, would have helped grease the exit of the Ligresti family from the Fondiaria group, paving the way for the group’s merger with peer Unipol. (Reporting By Paola Arosio)

