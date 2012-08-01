UPDATE 2-Mediobanca CEO probed over Fonsai deal

(Adds Mediobanca, lawyer’s statement)

By Paola Arosio and Sara Rossi

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The head of top Italian investment house Mediobanca is under investigation for not meeting regulator demands over the planned merger of insurer Unipol and troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, his lawyer said.

Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel was quizzed by prosecutors for six hours on Wednesday over an alleged “golden handshake” agreement with the former main owners of Fondiaria-SAI, the Ligresti family.

The agreement, which Nagel and Mediobanca have denied, would have helped grease the exit of the Ligresti family from the Fondiaria group, paving the way for the merger with Unipol.

Nagel reiterated in a statement after the questioning that he “had not stipulated any agreement or pact with the Ligrestis.” His lawyer, Mario Zanchetti, told Reuters he would ask for the case to be shelved. He described Nagel as “very serene.”

Market regulator Consob in July approved the takeover of loss-making Fondiaria by Unipol, backed by Fondiaria’s main creditors Mediobanca and UniCredit, on condition the Ligrestis did not reap any benefit from the operation.

Earlier in July sources said prosecutors had seized a document containing an alleged secret agreement between Salvatore Ligresti, head of the family that until recently owned Fondiaria parent Premafin, and Nagel.

The sources said that in the document Ligresti had laid down a series of conditions for the family to bow out of Premafin, including a 45 million euro payout for the patriarch.

In his statement on Wednesday, Nagel said that on May 17 he had signed off the photocopy of a document containing a list of requests by the Ligresti family but only to show that he had viewed it.

The document, which Nagel said had been handwritten by Fondiaria-SAI vice chairman Jonella Ligresti, contained “requests partly already known and not aimed at Mediobanca,” the statement said.

Those requests “never translated into an hypothesis of agreement with Mediobanca, UniCredit or Unipol.”

Unipol, UniCredit and Premafin have said they were not aware of any agreement.

Unipol agreed back in January to rescue Fondiaria, Italy’s biggest motor insurer, in a complex deal brokered by Mediobanca, which is owed more than 1 billion euros by Fondiaria.

But a series of judicial and regulatory hurdles, as well as disputes with the heavily indebted Ligresti family, have complicated matters.

According to sources, Salvatore Ligresti asked for 30 percent of Premafin, or around 45 million euros, as a condition for exiting the indebted holding company.

They added the document also contained requests to leave Salvatore Ligresti an office, a secretary, a chauffeur and one of his country houses, while Paolo and Giulia Ligresti would be allowed to keep work engagements in France and Switzerland.

Fondiaria was undermined by years of mismanagement by the Ligrestis, combined with bond writedowns following the global financial crisis. The prosecutor who questioned Nagel on Wednesday is leading a wideranging probe into their business empire.

The merger with Unipol, which will create Italy’s No. 2 insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali, is vital for Fondiaria to avoid it being placed under court-appointed administration.

After a capital increase at Premafin, Unipol now controls more than 80 percent of the holding company.

Two rights issues of 1.1 billion euros each at Fondiaria and Unipol ended on Wednesday. The companies said Fondiaria’s capital increase had been 68.3 percent subscribed, while Unipol’s was 72.9 percent subscribed. (additional reporting by Emilio Parodi and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Bernard Orr)