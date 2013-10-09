Fondiaria-SAI says sold stake in Mediobanca

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Fondiaria-SAI said on Wednesday it had concluded the sale of its 2.68 percent stake in investment bank Mediobanca.

The transaction, which was carried out through an accelerated book-building, has a total value of 135 million euros ($182 million), the company said in a statement.

The sale of the shareholding was requested by Italy’s competition regulator in return for approving Fondiaria-SAI’s merger with Italian insurer Unipol.

Fondiaria also said an additional 1.15 percent stake in the investment bank was already subject to sell forward contracts that would be settled within November. ($1 = 0.7398 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)