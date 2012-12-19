FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy tax police search Fondiaria-SAI offices
#Financials
December 19, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

Italy tax police search Fondiaria-SAI offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police searched the offices of insurer Fondiaria-SAI in a series of cities on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged accounting irregularities.

In a statement the police said it had searched offices in Turin, Milan, Naples and Bari, areas where “so far the biggest problems in setting technical reserves for claims in the car insurance sector have emerged.”

Fondiaria was not immediately available for a comment.

The insurer said in August prosecutors were looking into allegations of falsifying accounts and obstructing regulators.

At the time, Fondiaria said the facts under scrutiny related to losses in the 2011 accounts that had already been disclosed to the market.

Fondiaria is slated to merge with peer Unipol next year to create Italy’s second-largest insurer after Assicurazioni Generali.

The new group will be the country’s biggest car insurer. (Reporting By Elisa Sola, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

