#Financials
June 22, 2012 / 6:27 PM / 5 years ago

Premafin board told no room for talks with funds on Fondiaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - An independent Premafin board member tasked with assessing whether a rescue plan for insurer Fondiaria-SAI by two private equity funds was viable has given a negative opinion, a source close to Premafin’s board said on Friday.

Premafin is the holding company controlling Fondiaria. The rescue plan by funds Sator and Palladio is alternative to a complex merger deal which involves smaller insurer Unipol and which has been approved by Premafin.

“The board member said there weren’t sufficient elements to proceed with negotiations with Sator and Palladio,” the source said. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)

