Fondiaria Q1 net profit more than triples on non-life business
May 8, 2013 / 6:37 PM / 4 years ago

Fondiaria Q1 net profit more than triples on non-life business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI , slated to merge with peer Unipol, said on Wednesday its net profit more than tripled in the first quarter boosted by non-life business.

Italy’s biggest motor insurer said it posted a net profit in the first three months of 99.4 million euros ($130.94 million)compared to 29.1 million euros a year earlier.

Unipol agreed last year to rescue the faltering Fondiaria in a complex deal involving a series of capital increases that helped boost its solvency margin.

Fondiaria said its solvency margin was now 1.1 times the regulatory standards required.

The merger is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

$1 = 0.7591 euros Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
