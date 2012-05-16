FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fondiaria-SAI postpones decision on offers to May 17
#Financials
May 16, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Fondiaria-SAI postpones decision on offers to May 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Struggling Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said in a statement late on Tuesday it had examined takeover offers from rival insurer Unipol and private equity fund Sator and “decided, after a long discussion, to call another board meeting May 17.”

The statement provided no further details.

Business daily Il Sole/24 Ore reported on Wednesday that independent board members at Fondiaria-SAI are pushing for the company to demand a better bid from Unipol.

A rival bid from Sator and Palladio, another private equity fund, expires on Wednesday, the paper said. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

