Fondiaria-SAI postpones decision on offers to May 17

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Struggling Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said in a statement late on Tuesday it had examined takeover offers from rival insurer Unipol and private equity fund Sator and “decided, after a long discussion, to call another board meeting May 17.”

The statement provided no further details.

Business daily Il Sole/24 Ore reported on Wednesday that independent board members at Fondiaria-SAI are pushing for the company to demand a better bid from Unipol.

A rival bid from Sator and Palladio, another private equity fund, expires on Wednesday, the paper said. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)