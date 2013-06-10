Fondiaria-SAI shares up 3 pct on reported Berkshire Hathaway interest

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Fondiaria-SAI shares were up 3 percent in early trade on a weekend report that Berkshire Hathaway is interested in buying assets being sold in the wake of the Italian insurer’s merger.

Berkshire is interested in buying assets that Italian insurer Unipol must sell as part of a merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Unipol’s shares were up 2 percent at 2.72 euros at 0720 GMT, and Fondiaria shares were up 3.6 percent at 1.53 euros.

Non-binding offers for the Unipol assets are expected on June 14, Il Sole said. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)