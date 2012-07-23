FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 23, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

UniCredit takes up Fondiaria capital hike rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday it had exercised all its option rights in the capital increase that insurer Fondiaria-SAI has launched as part of its plans to tie up with peer Unipol .

UniCredit, which holds a 6.6 percent stake in the loss-making Fondiaria, said in a statement it had spent 61 million euros to subscribe to around 61 million new shares.

Unipol agreed back in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria in a complex deal brokered by Italy’s top investment house Mediobanca through a four-way merger and three capital increases.

Capital increases of 1.1 billion euros each are currently under way at Fondiaria and Unipol.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
