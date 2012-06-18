Regulator move won't impact FonSai-Unipol merger-UniCredit

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday he did not expect the latest move by insurance regulator ISVAP on Fondiaria-SAI to impact the troubled insurer’s planned merger with Unipol.

“There has always been pressure from ISVAP... I don’t think it will have an impact, and the merger will go ahead,” Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a parliamentary event in Rome.

ISVAP told Fondiaria it was ready to put an administrator in the company if its management did not address past irregular dealings with its controlling shareholder, the Ligresti family, in 15 days. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)