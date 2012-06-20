Italy antitrust gives conditional ok to Unipol-FonSai merger

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had given its blessing for a plan by insurer Unipol to take over its loss-making peer Fondiaria-SAI under certain conditions.

In a statement, the watchdog said that the newly created insurance group would have to unwind its ties with top investment house Mediobanca.

Unipol, Italy’s No.3 insurer, agreed in January to a deal brokered by Mediobanca to rescue Fondiaria and create Italy’s No. 2 insurer after Assicurazioni Generali.

Fondiaria SAI parent Premafin owns 4 percent of Mediobanca.

The watchdog also said Unipol would have to sell insurance portfolios and agency networks.

It said the new group that will be created would have to reduce its national and regional market share in the various insurance sectors to below 30 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, Danilo Masoni, Alberto Sisto)