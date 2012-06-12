FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premafin shareholders approve cash call for Unipol deal
June 12, 2012 / 5:14 PM / 5 years ago

Premafin shareholders approve cash call for Unipol deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Premafin , which controls Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI , approved on Tuesday a capital increase that is part of plans by Unipol to rescue loss-making Fondiaria.

Premafin, controlled by the Ligresti family, owns more than 35 percent of Fondiaria.

Italy’s No.3 insurer Unipol agreed in January to a contested deal to take over Fondiaria and create Italy’s second-largest insurance group after Assicurazioni Generali.

Sniping between Unipol and the Ligrestis has heightened concern that insurance regulator ISVAP could end up placing Fondiaria under special administration. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)

