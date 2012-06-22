Unipol to sell 1.7 bln euros of premiums after FonSai merger

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it expects to sell 1.7 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in premiums to meet antitrust demands as it presses ahead with its plan to rescue troubled peer Fondairia-SAI .

Unipol has agreed to rescue loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger, alongside a series of capital increases.

Italy’s competition watchdog has imposed a series of conditions on Unipol to clear the deal including selling a significant amount of premiums.

In an updated business plan presented on Friday, Unipol said it sees the new entity’s solvency ratio - a measure of financial strength - at 184 percent in 2015 under new Solvency II rules.

Net profit of the new entity is expected to be at 821 million euros in 2015 with premiums at 16 billion euros.

The insurer said it expects to have a dividend payout policy when the merger is fully operative of between 60 percent and 80 percent of net profits.

Synergies from the operation are seen reaching 345 million euros in 2015.