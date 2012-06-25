Unipol changes takeover agreement for Fondiaria

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday it had changed parts of an agreement to take over peer Fondiaria-SAI as it moves to meet conditions laid down by market regulator Consob for clearance of plans to create Italy’s No 2 insurer.

In a statement Unipol said it had agreed with Premafin , the holding company that controls Fondiaria, to remove an amnesty previously given Premafin’s main owners from potential future legal action.

It also said a right of withdrawal from the planned takeover did not apply to Premafin’s main shareholders.

Members of the Ligresti family, which control Premafin, have previously said they would not accept a clause in the merger plan waiving protection from legal action.

In January Italy’s No.3 insurer Unipol agreed to a contested 1.7 billion euro ($2.12 billion) deal brokered by Mediobanca to rescue loss-making Fondiaria through a four-way merger. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)