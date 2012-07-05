FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol to launch cash call for FonSai deal on Monday
July 5, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Unipol to launch cash call for FonSai deal on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it would launch on Monday its expected 1.1 billion euro capital increase as part of its plans to take over peer Fondiaria-SAI.

In a statement Unipol said the cash call was subject to market regulator Consob waiving the need to launch a mandatory bid on minority shareholders at Fondiaria and its unit Milano Assicurazioni.

Unipol agreed in January to a deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria via a four-way merger and three capital increases.

Unipol said its offer was also dependent on Consob approving its capital hike prospectus. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

