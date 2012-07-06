FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol prices rights issue at 2 euros per share
July 6, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Unipol prices rights issue at 2 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it had priced the rights issue that is part of its plans to take over troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI at 2 euros per ordinary share.

In a statement Unipol said the exchange ratio in the 1.1 billion euro rights issue would be 20 new shares for every 1 share owned.

It said it had priced the preference shares in the issue at 0.975 euros with an exchange ratio of 20 new preference shares for every 1 owned.

The ordinary shares were priced at a 27.2 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) while the preference shares were priced at a discount of 27.57 percent, it said.

Unipol said the rights issue was subject to banks signing the capital increase guarantee contract. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
