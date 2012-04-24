Fondiaria Q1 premiums fall as Unipol deal proceeds

TURIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Fondiaria SAI said on Tuesday its consolidated premiums in the first quarter fell as the troubled Italian insurer moves ahead with plans to merge with peer Unipol to create Italy’s No. 2 insurer.

Group life premiums in the first three months fell 31.2 percent while non-life premiums were down 6.1 percent, Fondiaria SAI Chief Executive Emanuele Erbetta said at the group’s annual shareholders meeting.

A statement confirmed the data provided by Erbetta, adding “considering also the trend of the financial performance in the first quarter it is therefore reasonable to predict a positive result in the first three months”.

It provided no further details.

In January Fondiaria’s creditor banks Mediobanca and UniCredit brokered a complex deal to have Unipol save the debt-laden group through a four-way merger involving three capital hikes.

The Fondiaria group, controlled by Premafin, has said it is keen to press ahead with plans to merge with Unipol but wants to review the valuations involved in the operation.

Unipol has said it wants a 66.7 percent stake in the new merged insurer, valuing Fondiaria shares at 3.38 euros.

But Premafin, controlled by the Ligresti family, values Fondiaria at 3.95 euros per share and does not want to give Unipol more than 60 percent of the new group.

The merger plan has been complicated by a judicial probe into Salvatore Ligresti, the patriarch of the family controlling Premafin.

Erbetta said that the premiums of parent company Fondiaria-SAI SpA in the first three months were down 10.5 percent. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)