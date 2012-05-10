FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fondiaria, Unipol close to accord on merger-sources
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Fondiaria, Unipol close to accord on merger-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol is very close to reaching an agreement with peer Fondiaria-SAI and parent Premafin over plans for a merger that would give it a stake of around 62 percent in the merged entity, sources close to the matter said.

“The parties are very close to agreeing (share swap ratios),” a source said, adding a meeting in Bologna on Tuesday had been crucial.

In January, Unipol agreed to a complex deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to save loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger. But negotiations have stalled on the swap ratios.

The merger would create Italy’s No. 2 insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali.

A second source said the agreement was not yet final. “But positions are very close on a 62 percent figure,” the source said.

Unipol had initially aimed for a 66.7 percent stake while Premafin and Fondiaria were looking at a figure of around 60 percent.

Independent advisers at Fondiaria and its Milano Assicurazioni unit will have to give a green light to the deal.

The sources said negotiations on the merger with Unipol went ahead regardless of a new rival offer from funds Sator and Palladio on Wednesday.

Premafin was unconvinced by the offer, the sources said, because it did not involve it in the operation.

“One wonders how Premafin could approve the Sator project which looks like suicide for the holding company,” one of the sources said.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.