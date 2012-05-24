FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy insurance body gives first okay to Unipol-Fonsai plan
May 24, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Italy insurance body gives first okay to Unipol-Fonsai plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Italian insurance regulator ISVAP has given an initial positive assessment of plans by Unipol to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, according to letter sent by Italian market watchdog Consob to Unipol.

According to the letter, which Unipol made public on Thursday, ISVAP said the transaction would allow the companies involved to satisfy solvency requirements in the 2012-2015 period.

In January, Unipol agreed a 1.7-billion euro ($2.2 billion) plan, brokered by top investment house and Fondiaria creditor Mediobanca, to save loss-making Fondiaria.

The deal has still to be agreed upon in its final terms and has not yet received full clearance from Consob, which set on Tuesday conditions on Unipol’s request to be exempted from takeover bids. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
