Unicredit urges Ligresti decision on Fondiaria deal

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday that patience of Fondiaria-SAI creditor banks was running out and urged the troubled insurer’s Ligresti family owners to deliver a decision on the planned merger with Unipol.

Earlier in May, market regulator Consob slapped conditions on the planned Unipol-Fondiaria merger.

“It’s time for the Ligresti family to decide what has been promised,” the chief executive said.

Consob said it would waive Unipol from the need to launch a bid for Fondiaria parent Premafin if an amnesty agreement regarding Premafin managers was cancelled and the Ligresti dropped a right of first refusal. (Reporting by Paola Arosio)