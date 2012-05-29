FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unicredit urges Ligresti decision on Fondiaria deal
May 29, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

Unicredit urges Ligresti decision on Fondiaria deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday that patience of Fondiaria-SAI creditor banks was running out and urged the troubled insurer’s Ligresti family owners to deliver a decision on the planned merger with Unipol.

Earlier in May, market regulator Consob slapped conditions on the planned Unipol-Fondiaria merger.

“It’s time for the Ligresti family to decide what has been promised,” the chief executive said.

Consob said it would waive Unipol from the need to launch a bid for Fondiaria parent Premafin if an amnesty agreement regarding Premafin managers was cancelled and the Ligresti dropped a right of first refusal. (Reporting by Paola Arosio)

