FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipol to proceed with original Fonsai merger plan
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Unipol to proceed with original Fonsai merger plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol said on Wednesday it intended to proceed with plans to merge with peer Fondiaria-SAI but did not provide information on the share swap ratios of the deal.

In a statement, Unipol said its board had given the group’s CEO Carlo Cimbri a mandate to come up with a proposal to present to Fondiaria that was based on the original takeover plan.

In January Italy’s No.3 insurer Unipol agreed to a contested deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to rescue loss-making Fondiaria and create Italy’s second-largest insurance group after Assicurazioni Generali.

In April Unipol said it wanted 66.7 percent of the new merged entity. But in May Fondiaria proposed share swap ratios for the merger that would give Unipol 61 percent.

In its May proposals, Fondiaria had attached several clauses relating to issues such as real estate assets.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.