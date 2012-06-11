Fondiaria ready for Unipol bid, opens to fund offer

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Monday it was ready to proceed with plans to merge with peer Unipol but added it was also prepared to consider a rival bid from two private equity funds.

In a statement, the insurer said it would move ahead with the proposal by Unipol on the understanding that Unipol would clear up uncertainty over whether market regulators would be able to offer an exemption from a requirement under Italian law to bid on all minority stakes.

On Friday, members of the Ligresti family, which controls Fondiaria through parent Premafin, rejected two key clauses in the Unipol deal that Italian market regulator Consob had previously said were necessary for a minority bid exemption.

Unipol’s offer to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria, involving a four-way merger and a series of capital increases, is conditional on Consob waiving the requirement to bid on the minority stakes.

In Monday’s statement, Fondiaria said it was ready to negotiate with private equity funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria a “timeframe and procedures for the operation, allowing them access to due diligence.”

The rival bid from the two funds has disrupted the plans of Unipol, which is backed by Fondiaria creditors Mediobanca and UniCredit.

Debt-laden Premafin is scheduled to hold a key shareholder meeting (EGM) on Tuesday to vote on a cash call reserved for Unipol as part of its deal to take over Fondiaria.

Earlier on Monday, a source close to the matter said the Ligrestis had still not decided what to do at the EGM.

The bitter battle for control of Fondiaria has been dragging on for nearly six months, leaving the insurer with a depleted capital base as the euro zone crisis deepens.

Haggling between Unipol and the Ligresti family has heightened concern that insurance regulator ISVAP could end up placing Fondiaria under special administration. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gary Hill)