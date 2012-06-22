Consob queries on Fonsai accounts won't impact merger cash calls

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - The questions Italy’s market watchdog Consob asked about the 2011 accounts of insurer Fondiaria-SAI will have no impact on the authorisation of the capital increases involved in the rescue plan proposed by peer Unipol, Unipol CEO said on Friday.

The questions posed by Consob “will have no effect on the assets or solvency ratios of FonSai,” Carlo Cimbri said in a conference call.

On Thursday a source said the 2011 accounts of loss-making Fondiaria were being questioned by Italy’s market watchdog Consob, saying they do not meet international accounting rules. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)