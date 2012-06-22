Unipol CEO says probe into Fondiaria main owners won't impact merger

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - The plans of Italian insurer Unipol to take over troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI will not be affected by judicial probes into members of the Ligresti family that control Fondiaria, Unipol’s CEO Carlo Cimbri said on Friday.

Italian magistrates are investigating Ligresti patriarch Salvatore for market rigging.

Earlier in June two holding companies of the Ligresti family were declared bankrupt.

The Ligrestis control Premafin which owns more than 35 percent of Fondiaria.