Italy's Fondiaria fight leaves minorities in the cold

* Both Fondiaria offers based on minority bid exemption

* Fondiaria solvency levels in the danger zone

* Insurance regulator slow off the mark

* Fondiaria board meets on Thursday to approve Unipol plan

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - The battle for control of Italy’s No.2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, now at the centre of a widening judicial probe, has highlighted the scant attention paid to minority shareholders and done little for the reputation of Italy’s regulators.

The loss-making group, for years at the cross-roads of Italian capitalism, is in a financial mess. It has consolidated debt of around 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) and its solvency ratio - a key measure of financial strength - fell to an alarming 78 percent at the end of 2011.

Its main creditors, top banks Mediobanca and UniCredit, have engineered a complex 1.7 billion-euro deal to rescue the group and get their money back.

Under the deal, Italy’s No.3 insurer Unipol agreed to save Fondiaria via a four-way merger and three capital hikes, including a merger of Fondiaria and parent Premafin.

The Fondiaria board is set to meet on Thursday to approve the Unipol plan and set key share swap ratios in the operation.

For a FACTBOX click on:

Two private equity funds have challenged Mediobanca’s plans by tabling a rival bid and quietly building an 8 percent stake in Fondiaria, although their chances of success against Italy’s top financial power broker are slim.

The two offers have one thing in common: neither sees a bid on minority shareholders.

“Fondiaria is a serial violator of regulations. It’s been messing round with minorities for years and nothing has been done. Shareholders have become resigned,” said Erik Bomans, partner at corporate governance activist association Deminor.

Ten years ago Mediobanca, which controls Assicurazioni Generali, Italy’s biggest insurer and Fondiaria-SAI rival, helped SAI build a controlling stake in Fondiaria.

The move, essentially to stop it from falling into the hands of the powerful Agnelli family, which controls carmaker Fiat, should have triggered a mandatory bid on minorities under Italian law, but it never happened.

This time round the situation is different because under Italian law a change of control does not trigger a mandatory public tender if it qualifies as a rescue operation.

“It’s not good. It’s basically a deal that rewards the creditor banks rather than shareholders,” a Fondiaria minority shareholder said, requesting anonymity.

“You don’t need these mergers. They just saddle Fondiaria shareholders with more debt. Fondiaria needs new management. The rival bid from the funds needs to be looked at,” he said.

Premafin, whose only asset is Fondiaria, has around 370 million euros of debt which would be restructured and loaded into its subsidiary.

LIGRESTI RULES

Fondiaria’s woes have attracted the attention of Milan prosecutors.

Salvatore Ligresti, the Sicilian patriarch who controls the group through Premafin, is being investigated for suspected market irregularities, while magistrates have requested bankruptcy proceedings for two of his holdings, which together own 20 percent of Premafin.

Under Ligresti ownership, Fondiaria, Italy’s biggest car insurer, has seen its market value shrink over the last five years to 498 million euros from over 5 billion euros. In 2011 it shocked the market with a loss of more than 1 billion euros.

Some investors are angry the Ligrestis could walk away with cash from the Unipol rescue deal.

As a Unipol merger with Fondiaria would change Premafin’s spots by turning it into an insurer, Premafin shareholders have a right of withdrawal instead of being diluted in the new group.

Ligresti, known as “Mr 5 percent” for his small stakes in strategic companies, received more than 40 million euros in consultancy fees from Fondiaria in 2003-2010 and was involved in real estate deals between one part of the group and another.

“Shareholders are angered at the wages the Ligrestis have paid themselves over the years. Why should you pay them for destroying value?,” Deminor’s Boman said.

Fondiaria’s meltdown has brought into focus Italy’s poor corporate governance record, where shareholder pacts and pyramid ownership schemes have long kept foreign investors at bay.

Stefano Modena, senior partner at Governance Consulting, said Italy’s market transparency and shareholder protection rules had improved in recent years, but not enough.

“The problems lie elsewhere - in corporate governance and conflict of interest issues, where controlling shareholders can push through intra-group operations as Fondiaria did,” he said.

If the Unipol deal wins out, Fondiaria minorities will find themselves in another complicated scenario - part of an insurer controlled by a holding that is controlled by a vehicle which in turn is controlled by a group of cooperatives.

REGULATOR ROW

The debt crisis at Fondiaria has also shone a spotlight on Italy’s financial regulators, which many accuse of lacking teeth and turning a blind eye to the company’s problems.

Italy’s insurance regulator ISVAP in particular has been criticised for being slow in reacting to the insurer’s troubles. Fondiaria, which has 8 million customers, has been losing money since 2009. But it was only last year that ISVAP took action.

“The slowness of ISVAP together with the speed of last year’s debt crisis has been a recipe for disaster,” a top investment banker close to the situation said.

ISVAP’s chairman replied to the accusations this month by blaming auditors and administrators at Fondiaria for failing to carry out proper checks.

Market watchdog Consob has also come in for flak.

An earlier deal agreed by Unipol to buy a 51 percent stake in Premafin from the Ligresti family at a premium was redrawn after Consob indicated it would hurt minority shareholders in Fondiaria while favouring the Ligrestis.

The moral suasion exercised in favour of minorities was welcomed by some, but critics said Consob head Giuseppe Vegas had overstepped the mark by getting personally involved in negotiations between the different parties.

“That’s not right. This way Consob becomes part of the deal and so how can they be independent,” Deminor’s Boman says.

Consob declined to comment.