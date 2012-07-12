UPDATE 2-Fondiaria-Unipol merger within sight

* Fondiaria, Unipol rights issues to start July 16

By Jennifer Clark and Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Fondiaria and Unipol said their twin 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) capital increases were poised to start July 16, bringing them closer to creating Italy’s second-largest insurance group.

Fondiaria and Unipol said on Thursday the terms of the capital increase were unchanged from those already approved, adding their capital hikes were conditional on finalising the underwriting consortium by Friday morning.

Unipol agreed in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria in a deal that envisages a four-way merger and three capital increases.

The merger is vital for loss-making Fondiaria to avoid being placed under court-appointed administration, which would have weakened Italy’s financial system at a time when a credit crunch and a recession has already hobbled business activity.

The collapse of Fondiaria would have placed creditor Mediobanca at risk of a large loan writedown, and could have sucked UniCredit, a Fondiaria shareholder with exposure to the insurer’s parent, into the morass.

A series of judicial and regulatory obstacles, as well as bitter disputes with Fondiaria’s main owners, the Ligresti family, have muddied waters and tested Unipol’s patience.

Fondiaria was weakened by years of mismanagement by the Ligresti family combined with bond writedowns in the wake of the financial crisis.

A judicial probe for alleged fraud and market manipulation centred around Salvatore Ligresti, owner of Fondiaria through listed holding Premafin, which has been another headache.

While the Ligresti family exits the stage in disgrace, other players in the saga have come under fire as well.

Mediobanca came under fire for its double role as deal-maker and creditor.

Italy’s insurance regulator Isvap was criticized last month by a government source for having managed the crisis “late and poorly.”

Meanwhile, a rival bid from private equity funds Sator and Palladio lacked an industrial partner, and never gained traction. ($1 = 0.8164 euro) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Gregorio)