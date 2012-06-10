FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Premafin board says to go ahead with Unipol deal
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 10, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

Premafin board says to go ahead with Unipol deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - The boards of Premafin, the Ligresti family’s listed holding that owns 36 percent of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAU, has said it will go ahead with a deal with rival insurer Unipol to rescue its troubled insurance group.

In a statement after a meeting lasted around six hours, the board said that, despite an “extremely fluid” situation and “numerous uncertainties” over the future of the group, it did not see decisive reasons for the group not to continue with the debt restructuring plan.

Fondiaria, Italy’s No.2 insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali, is in dire financial straits after years of decline under the Ligresti family which controls it, and urgently needs a capital injection to stay afloat.

A bid by Italian private equity fund Sator and Veneto-based Palladio Finanziaria has disrupted the plans of Unipol, which is backed by Fondiaria creditors Mediobanca and UniCredit .

The Premafin board also said it had accepted the proposal to give Unipol a 61 percent stake in a new entity, on condition for Premafin shareholders to get not less than 0.85 percent.

The board said it had given mandate to rapidly verify with Fondiaria terms and conditions offered by Sator and Palladio. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.