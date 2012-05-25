Italy's Premafin director says 4-way merger goes ahead

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Premafin is sticking to a planned four-way merger with its Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni insurance units and peer Unipol, a Preamfin board member said on Friday.

“Premafin is going ahead with the plan already agreed with Unipol and which envisages a four-way merger. A three-way deal does not exist,” the board member said asking to remain anonymous.

Earlier on Friday, Fondiaria-SAI said it would be better to exclude its parent company Premafin from the deal with Unipol, underscoring growing difficulties for the merger plan.

The deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria-SAI, first announced in January, has stalled because of disagreements over swap ratios as well as an investigation into alleged market manipulation of Premafin owner Salvatore Ligresti.

The plan still needs full regulatory approval. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)