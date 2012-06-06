FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipol accepts Fondiaria new offer, sets conditions
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

Unipol accepts Fondiaria new offer, sets conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol accepted on Wednesday to take a 61 percent in a new insurer that would be created in a merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI , moving forward towards the creation of Italy’s second-largest insurance group.

With its decision on Wednesday, Unipol has taken a step back from its previous request of holding a 66.7 percent stake.

Unipol also said its bid was conditional on removing a clause granting legal protection for the insurer’s controlling shareholders the Ligresti family. The clause would have protected the family from any future shareholder lawsuits for alleged mismanagement of Fondiaria-SAI, which has fallen afoul of regulators for its stretched solvency ratios.

In a statement on Wednesday, Unipol said its proposal was also conditional on the Ligresti dropping its right to opt out of taking part in the merger, tendering their shares ahead of time for a cash payment. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.