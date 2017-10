MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Negotiations over Italian insurer Unipol planned takeover of troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI are expected to close between tonight and tomorrow morning, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.

The source said the boards of the Fondiaria group will meet on Friday or on Saturday over the deal. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)