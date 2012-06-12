Premafin shareholders approve 2011 results

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Premafin, which controls Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI, approved the holding company’s 2011 results on Tuesday at a key meeting which could decide the fate of loss-making Fondiaria.

The results were approved by a majority of shareholders, Premafin chairman Giulia Ligresti said.

Approving the results is part of the agenda of the shareholder meeting which must also vote on a capital increase that is part of a takeover bid tabled by insurer Unipol to rescue its loss-making peer.

Italy’s No.3 insurer Unipol agreed in January to a contested deal, brokered by top investment house Mediobanca, to rescue Fondiaria.

Premafin owns more than 35 percent of Fondiaria.