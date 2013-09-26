Italian court orders unfreezing of assets in Fondiaria-SAI probe - sources

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - An Italian court has ordered that assets of more than 250 million euros ($338 million) seized from Fondiaria-SAI and two members of the family that used to control the insurer be released, investigative sources said on Thursday.

The assets were originally seized by a judge in August as part of an investigation into alleged false accounting and market manipulation by the former owners of Fondiaria.

The sources said the assets that have been unfrozen belonged to the insurance group and Salvatore and Jonella Ligresti.

Salvatore Ligresti and members of his family were arrested in July.

Fondiaria-SAI is set to merge with peer Unipol in a deal that will create Italy’s No. 2 insurance group. ($1 = 0.7403 euros) (Reporting by Illaria Polleschi, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Christina Fincher)