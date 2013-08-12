FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy tax police seizing 250 mln euros in Fondiaria-Sai probe
August 12, 2013

Italy tax police seizing 250 mln euros in Fondiaria-Sai probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police are in the process of seizing assets worth around 250 million euros ($333.8 million) as part of an investigation into alleged false accounting and market manipulation by the former owners of insurer Fondiaria-Sai, police said on Monday.

The investigation led last month to the arrest of Fondiaria’s former owner Salvatore Ligresti, his family and various managers.

Police said in a statement the alleged crimes resulted in illicit profits of 251.6 million euros, prompting the confiscation of assets for an equivalent amount.

Fondiaria was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7490 euros $1 = 0.7490 euros Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi

