Italian insurance regulator approves Fondiaria-Unipol merger

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s insurance watchdog IVASS has approved the takeover of Fondiaria-SAI by rival Unipol, paving the way for completion of the complex deal aimed at rescuing the country’s leading motor insurer.

In a statement released late on Thursday IVASS said it would, however, keep a close eye on the new group’s governance and risk management and had sent a letter to Unipol detailing its requests to improve efficiency and strengthen control procedures.

Unipol agreed to rescue Fondiaria last year in a four-way tie-up brokered by investment bank Mediobanca, but a series of regulatory and legal hurdles has held up completion of the deal, which is expected by the end of the year. The merger will create Italy’s second biggest insurer after Generali .

Former Fondiaria-SAI owner Salvatore Ligresti, his children and former executives at the troubled insurer were arrested earlier this month as part of an investigation concerning allegations of false accounting and market manipulation.

The alleged crimes relate to a 600 million-euro ($788 million) hole in the group’s claim reserves that was not disclosed to the market, according to police. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)