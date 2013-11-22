UPDATE 1-Romania's Fondul sets stricter terms for Franklin Templeton

* Shareholders approve new, shorter 2-year manager mandate

* Franklin Templeton must meet price performance criteria (Adds manager comment, details)

BUCHAREST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Romanian’s Fondul Proprietatea approved Franklin Templeton for a new term as manager of the $4.6 billion investment fund on Friday, but set share price conditions that Templeton called ‘irrational’.

They also shortened the new mandate to two years - half the length of the current term which expires in 2014.

The fund was set up by the government to compensate Romanians whose properties were seized under communism. It holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms, some of which are unlisted.

Its shareholders have been pushing to narrow the discount between Fondul’s net asset value and its stock price, which now stands at roughly 30 percent.

At Friday’s meeting they approved new performance criteria for Franklin Templeton, including keeping the discount between the closing share price for each trading day and the latest net asset value per share below 15 percent.

“It is definitely irrational to expect a fund manager to have a certain price at a certain date,” Mark Mobius, manager of Templeton’s Emerging Markets Fund, told a news conference at which he was asked for his reaction to the new terms. “The market makes the price.”

It was not clear if Templeton would accept the new arrangements. Greg Konieczny, its man in charge at Fondul, said Templeton now needed to negotiate a new investment management agreement with the Fondul board and submit it to Fondul shareholders for approval next year.

Earlier this month, Fondul completed a share buy-back tender meant to speed up its buy-back programme - launched earlier this year with daily purchases of shares from the bourse - in an attempt to reduce its share capital and narrow the trading discount.

Fondul shares have firmed more than 40 percent this year and touched a record high of 0.817 lei ($0.25) earlier this month.

Konieczny also said Templeton, which had proposed a secondary listing of Fondul shares in Warsaw, was currently reviewing other venues and would make new recommendations for shareholders in the first quarter of 2014. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) ($1 = 3.3072 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)