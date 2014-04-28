FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania Fondul Proprietatea aims for secondary London listing in Sept-Oct
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Romania Fondul Proprietatea aims for secondary London listing in Sept-Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 28 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton, the manager of Romania’s investment fund Fondul Proprietatea aims for a secondary Fondul listing on the London Stock Exchange in September-October, manager Grzegorz Konieczny said on Monday.

Fondul shareholders approved the secondary listing at a general meeting on Monday.

They have also approved a fourth buyback programme of 10 percent of Fondul’s issued share capital. The buybacks aim to narrow the discount between its net asset value and its stock price, which stands at roughly 30 percent.

The 3.2 billion euros ($4.43 billion) fund, created to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized when the country was under communist rule, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned companies. ($1 = 0.7227 Euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.